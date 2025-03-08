Patna: Three women leaders in Bihar politics, who have made their mark with their hard work, struggle and strong leadership, emerged from the last strata of the society and have now become the voice of the downtrodden sections of people. Their inspirational journey is such that it is needless to say, these women are living examples of women empowerment in the country. Bhagirathi Devi, a Dalit leader from Bihar, has carved a distinct identity in politics through hard work, struggle, and leadership. Rising from humble beginnings, she has emerged as a voice for the oppressed, particularly Dalits, Mahadalits, and women facing social injustices.

Born into the Mahadalit (Bhangi) community, which has little political influence in Bihar, Bhagirathi Devi worked as a sanitation worker in the Narkatiaganj Block Office for Rs 800 per month. But she has another identity to fight for poor labourers and women facing domestic violence. This has led to multiple arrests but she never stepped down and continued her social work. She entered politics through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which recognised her grassroots activism. She began her political career in 1980 and was elected as an MLA from Narkatiaganj in West Champaran district in 2000. She was re-elected in 2005 and 2010 from Narkatiaganj. In 2015 and 2020, she was elected from Ramnagar Assembly constituency after seat delimitation. In 2022, she adopted a rebellious stance and resigned from the BJP. Bhagirathi Devi was the first and only MLA from the Bhangi community in Bihar. She defeated political veteran Purnamasi Ram (2015) even when Nitish Kumar was part of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). Advocated for Mahadalit women, Bhagirathi Devi was arrested for the first time in 1991 while protesting under the Mahila Morcha banner.

She was also arrested in Samastipur during late veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani's Rath Yatra movement. Due to her extensive social work, Bhagirathi Devi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019. Her straightforward, Bhojpuri-speaking style resonates with common people. She also featured in the Bhojpuri film 'Pyaar Mohabbat Zindabad', directed by Vinay Bihari. She inspired countless women and Dalits to enter politics. Despite facing opposition within her own party and personal challenges, Bhagirathi Devi remains a symbol of resilience and empowerment in Bihar politics. Munni Devi, the MLC of Rashtriya Janata Dal is another name in the politics of Bihar who emerged right from the grassroots level of the society.

Bihar politics has seen the rise of several remarkable women leaders from humble backgrounds, proving that dedication and perseverance can break all barriers. She is one of them who fought against poverty, discrimination, and social injustices to make their mark in Bihar's political landscape. Munni Devi, a washerwoman of Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district, belongs to the Rajak community. She worked as a washerwoman in Patna before entering politics. She had a deep interest in social issues and women's rights from a young age.

Lalu Prasad Yadav noticed her grassroots activism and made her an RJD candidate for MLC in 2022. She continued to work as a washerwoman even after becoming an MLC, showing her deep connection to her roots. She used the mobile phone for the first time after becoming MLC which highlights her modest background. Due to her humility and commitment, she earned respect across party lines. "I dedicated my political career to raising the voice of marginalised women for education, social upliftment, and economic stability," Munni Devi said. Bhagwati Devi, a stone-breaker of Bihar's Gaya district became an MP. She started her career as a stone-breaker to support her family in the Naxal-affected Barachatti area of Gaya district.

She always raised concerns about labour rights and gender equality right from the beginning and inspired many people in her community. Bhagwati Devi was inspired by socialist leaders Upendra Nath Verma and Ram Manohar Lohia. They recognised her leadership potential and encouraged her to join politics. She contested from Barachatti Assembly constituency in Gaya district in 1969 on a United Socialist Party ticket and won. She lost the Assembly election in 1972 but returned as an MLA in 1977. In 1980, she lost again and briefly withdrew from politics. In 1995, Lalu Prasad Yadav revived her political career, making her active again.

In 1996, she won the Lok Sabha seat from Gaya and entered the Parliament. Bhagwati Devi remained deeply connected to the poor, living a simple life despite being an MP. She became an inspiration for Dalit women and marginalised labourers across Bihar. She symbolised true grassroots leadership, advocating for workers' rights and education. Bhagirathi Devi, Munni Devi and Bhagwati Devi exemplify resilience, courage, and the power of grassroots leadership. Their journey shows that social change begins at the lowest levels, and with determination, anyone can rise to power and bring real change to society.

