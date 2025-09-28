Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the Bharat Future City, likely to come up near Hyderabad, would compete with cities like New York.

"Give me 10 years, I will build a city which you will be proud of. Those living in New York will also proudly share on their return that they have seen Future City," the Chief Minister said after laying the foundation stone for the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building at Mirkhanpet in Kandukur Mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

“Many people who visit other countries tell us on their return how excellent those countries are. For many years, they have been speaking about New York, Tokyo, Singapore and Dubai. We should also build cities which can compete with them," he said.

"Even after 70 years, shall we not do work the entire world talks about. What is Bharat Future City lacking?" he asked and claimed that it has everything required to make it a great city.

Dismissing the allegations of the opposition that he is building the Future City because he has land here, the Chief Minister said that he is building the Future City for future generations and not for himself or his family.

Revanth Reddy said he was ready to learn from the good work done by the previous rulers.

He said that while the Qutub Shahi rulers founded Hyderabad 436 years ago, the Nizam developed the twin city of Secunderabad 220 years ago. Former Chief Ministers (of then undivided Andhra Pradesh) Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy wanted to do something for the coming generations, and they built HITEC City, Shamshabad Airport and Outer Ring Road, he added.

The Chief Minister, who also laid the foundation for Radial Road -1 (phase one and two), said the Future City will be a destination for investments and a world of opportunities.

Appealing to people not to fall prey to the opposition's false propaganda against the Future City, CM Revanth Reddy said that some forces had conspired to stall the project.

He pointed out that the Centre has already agreed to introduce a Bullet Train from here to Chennai via Amaravati. "My dream is to see all Fortune 500 companies have their presence in Future City in 10 years," he said.

Assuring that small issues in the development of Future City would be addressed, he urged people to avoid approaching courts. He made it clear that the government will liberally help those suffering losses due to development works.

Stating that Telangana is the only state in south India lacking a port, the Chief Minister said it was for this reason that he has decided to lay a 12-lane dedicated national greenfield highway from Future City to Machilipatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.

Elaborating on the unique facilities available in the Future City, the CM said that an underground power line network will be developed in the new city.

He exuded confidence that the FCDA and Skill University would be completed by December. He said he would hold discussions with prospective investors in Future City at the FCDA office.

The Chief Minister suggested that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka allot 10 acres of land in the Future City to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for its office. This work should be completed within a year.

(IANS)