New Delhi: In a remarkable display of patriotism and innovation, a young entrepreneur from Motihari, Bihar has established the state’s first-ever Modi Memento Museum, showcasing 56 exclusive souvenirs once received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative has become the talk of the town, and even beyond for its inspiring origin and unique tribute to the Prime Minister’s campaign for a clean Ganga under the Namami Gange Programme.

Back in 2019, Prime Minister Modi launched an initiative to support the Namami Gange Mission by auctioning various mementos and gifts he had received during public functions and official events. The proceeds from the auction were pledged to fund the cleaning and rejuvenation of the sacred Ganga River. Inspired by the cause, Yamuna Sikariya, a young industrialist from Motihari, actively participated in the auction and went on to purchase 56 mementos, each a symbol of recognition and appreciation given to Prime Minister Modi for his service and achievements. What followed was even more unique, he created a full-fledged Modi Memento Museum with the items on display and the facility being open to the public. “The work done by our Prime Minister deserves to be remembered and celebrated. This museum is living proof of that.

It is the only place in Bihar where people can see all 56 mementos received by PM Modi in one place,” said Yamuna Sikariya. The museum has since become a point of inspiration for visitors from across Bihar and neighbouring states, who come to see the items and leave with renewed motivation. Rashi Kumari, a visitor, shared her thoughts, saying, “It is motivational to see all these mementos as they inspire us to do good work for our nation. The things people travel far to see, we now have right here in Motihari. It’s exciting.” Keshav Kumar, another visitor, echoed the sentiment, “We feel so proud. It is a matter of pride for Champaran also. Seeing these mementos fills me with immense pride. PM Modi is taking the nation towards progress, and it is truly praiseworthy.”

(IANS)