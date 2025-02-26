Patna: A stampede-like situation in Bihar's Rohtas district led to minor injuries for half a dozen women on Wednesday during Maha Shivratri celebrations.

The incident occurred at the Godaila Shiv temple under the jurisdiction of Dehri Mufassil police station.

According to an official, a large number of devotees gathered at the temple to offer water to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri. Due to the overwhelming crowd pressure, an iron gate collapsed, triggering panic among the worshippers.

Several people fell on each other, leading to injuries, while some women fainted. The police personnel present acted swiftly to rescue the victims and avert a major tragedy.

Local police and administrative officials rushed to the scene to control the situation. Officials denied rumours of a stampede, confirming that the situation was brought under control promptly.

An official said that the crowd surged as devotees rushed towards the temple for a quick darshan. Pushing and shoving near the main gate, triggered panic among them.

“The gate collapsed under pressure, and people started falling on each other. Police personnel quickly entered the crowd and began managing the situation,” he said.

He added that Temple management volunteers assisted the injured, providing water and first aid.

“Around half a dozen women sustained minor injuries but recovered within an hour,” he said.

Surya Pratap Singh, SDM, Dehri Rohtas, stated: "Due to the increasing crowd, some women fainted due to pushing and shoving at the main gate. The situation has been brought under control. Senior administrative officials are monitoring the situation."

The police and temple administration have urged devotees to follow safety protocols at religious gatherings to prevent such incidents in the future. (IANS)