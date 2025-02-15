New Delhi: Viraj Kumar, a student from Gaya in Bihar, represented the state during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program, making his family proud and bringing glory to the state. Viraj, a class 11 student, not only made a mark in the program with his confidence and remarkable question, but he also brought glory to Bihar. His success has filled both his family and the entire state with pride.

Viraj is a student at the T Model School in Gaya. Speaking to IANS, he credited his success to his school teachers, saying, "The teachers considered me capable and gave me the opportunity to participate in the initial test. This achievement is a result of their hard work and guidance." Viraj's father, Jitendra Kumar Swarnkar, expressed happiness over his son's success. He shared, "My son had previously gone to Mumbai, where he met actress Deepika Padukone. After that, he went to Delhi and discussed education with PM Modi. Our name in the Swarnkar community has been illuminated due to his achievement." Viraj shared his experience, explaining, "Initially, no one knew that I would participate in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. There was a test at the school level, and I was selected. The question asked was what I understood by the concept of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', and I succeeded in that. Afterwards, I shot with Deepika Padukone at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The shooting was amazing, and following that, I was selected to attend the PM Modi program.

We were instructed to keep this information confidential, and we fully adhered to that." During the program, Viraj asked the Prime Minister a question on leadership: "You have been the Prime Minister for a long time and are a global leader. Are there two or three things that are essential for us children to know?" PM Modi smiled and responded, "It is impossible for a boy from Bihar to not ask a question related to politics." The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of better knowledge, a desire to contribute to society, and a strong vision for leadership. On this occasion, PM Modi also gifted sweets made from sesame seeds to all the children present.

(IANS)