Chennai/Bhubaneswar: Actor Bijili Ramesh, who gained widespread popularity through a viral YouTube prank video, passed away today in Chennai after a prolonged illness. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for liver-related issues.

Ramesh’s final rites are scheduled to be held at around 5 p.m. today near MGR Nagar, Chennai.

A few months ago, Ramesh's family had appealed to his colleagues and the public for financial assistance to continue his treatment, highlighting the challenges they faced during this difficult time.

Bijili Ramesh became a pop culture sensation in 2018 after his appearance in a prank video by a popular sketch group went viral, earning him a dedicated fan base.