Washington: In a historic move, Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) by placing his hand on the Bhagavad Gita, a gesture that sparked widespread appreciation from Hindus around the world on Saturday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath to Patel, instructing, "Place your hand on the Gita and raise your right hand."

Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, held the Bhagavad Gita as he took the oath in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Friday, with his family members in attendance. Patel, at 44, becomes the first Hindu-Indian and Asian descent person to head the FBI.

Social media erupted with praise as users celebrated Patel's decision to take the oath on the Bhagavad Gita, a revered Hindu scripture that has long been a guiding text on righteous leadership, justice, and moral fortitude -- qualities seen as essential in restoring trust in the FBI.

A user took to X and wrote, "What a time to be alive. Krishna is now in charge."

Another posted, "Kash Patel sworn in as FBI Director on the Bhagavad Gita -- A new era of leadership."

"In a historic moment for both American governance and Hindu representation, Kash Patel takes the oath of office as FBI Director, placing his hand on the Bhagavad Gita -- a symbol of duty, integrity, and unwavering resolve," read another post.

Another user noted, "Kash Patel was sworn in as Director of the FBI on February 21, 2025. During the ceremony, he placed his hand on the Bhagavad Gita, a 700-verse Hindu scripture. This choice reflected his Indian heritage and personal beliefs."

Hindus across the globe expressed pride, with one user posting, "We Hindus love our religion. FBI Director Kash, pray for your success." Another wrote, "Sanatan values shine at the heart of America's intelligence! This is more than an oath -- it's a statement!"

Kash Patel is not the first Indian-American to take an oath of office on the Gita. Congressman Suhas Subramanyam also did so, while Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu-American elected to the US House of Representatives, set the precedent.

Drawing parallels with Gabbard, a user remarked, "The new FBI Director, Kash Patel, took his oath on the Bhagavad Gita, following the example of Tulsi Gabbard."

Another user highlighted the cultural significance, saying, "Kash Patel, the new FBI Director, took oath on the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Hindu scripture, following in the footsteps of Tulsi Gabbard, showcasing the significance of Indian culture and spirituality in American politics!"

Some drew comparisons to India, with one user writing, "Kash Patel took oath on the Bhagavad Gita -- what's stopping India from doing the same? India is a Hindu nation. The Bhagavad Gita is sacred to Hindus. This change needs to be initiated by the President of India."

Social media continued to buzz with excitement, with posts such as, "He has not forgotten his roots & sanskar!!" and "Bhagavad Gita binds the hearts of Hindus together. This is proven once again as Kash Patel is sworn in as the 9th Director of the FBI, taking oath on the sacred Hindu text of Bhagavad Gita."

One emotional post read, "My heart was full seeing Gita," while another noted, "Very few powerful world leaders remember their roots! Kash Patel is one of them. He took the oath on Bhagavad Gita, honouring his Indian roots, parents, and heritage. So proud of him. He joins the club of Rishi Sunak! Once again, Congrats Kash!"

Another post celebrated the significance of the moment, stating, "His oath on the Bhagavad Gita reflected his Indian heritage, symbolising truth, duty, and justice -- values deeply embedded in both Hindu philosophy and law enforcement."

"This appointment marks a historic moment for Indian-Americans in US law enforcement and governance," another user added.

As Patel took charge of the FBI, voices of support poured in, stating, "Sanatan Hi Satya Hain," "People Respect and Have Faith in Sanatan Dharma," and "Hindus and Hindutva rising globally."

A user remarked, "Mr Kash Patel took oath as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita. Congratulations, Mr Patel. Nothing gives more pride than respecting and celebrating one's own roots."

"A beautiful reminder that leadership is rooted in values, no matter the book," another posted.

Addressing the gathering after the swearing-in, Patel said that the American dream is alive as a "first-generation Indian kid" is about to take charge of the FBI.

"I am living the American dream," Patel remarked, standing before his sister Nisha Patel, girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, and other relatives.

Born to Hindu parents from Gujarat, Patel's family had immigrated to the United States from Canada after fleeing Uganda to escape ethnic repression.

His journey from a first-generation immigrant to the head of America's premier investigative agency marks a momentous chapter in both American and Indian-American history.

(IANS)