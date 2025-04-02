New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill when it is tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Confirming the party’s stance, BJD MP Sasmit Patra stated the party will actively participate in both the discussion and voting on the Bill. He further mentioned BJD MP Muzibulla Khan will represent the party during the debate in the Upper House.

The BJD currently has seven members in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha, emphasising that the legislation is not linked to religion, but aims to enhance transparency and improve the governance of Waqf properties.

He also dismissed allegations of Government interference in Waqf properties, including mosques and dargahs, asserting their management will remain under their respective authorities.

“Under the Waqf Bill, the District Collector was given the final authority to decide on land ownership. The Joint Parliamentary Committee suggested certain changes, which have been duly accepted,” Rijiju informed the House.