Gandhinagar: The ruling BJP has once again reinforced its dominance in Gujarat by sweeping the local body elections and securing a decisive victory in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC). The party has won 60 out of 68 municipalities and all three taluka panchayats where voting took place on February 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude to the people of Gujarat for their unwavering support for the party.

PM Modi posted on the social media platform X: “Gujarat's relationship with BJP is not only unbreakable, but it is continuously getting stronger! I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat for giving their full support and blessings to the BJP in the municipal elections held in the state. This is another big victory in the politics of development. This will give our hardworking workers an opportunity to serve the people with more energy. I congratulate all the BJP workers, whose tireless hard work and efforts have led to this glorious victory.” Following the results, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil attributed the party’s success to PM Modi’s leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s strategic guidance, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s governance. “We lost two municipalities to the SP, while one went to the Congress. However, in comparison to 2018, the BJP has added 14 more municipalities. While we have a clear majority in 60 municipalities, we are optimistic about forming the board in five others with independent support,” Paatil stated.

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil acknowledged the party’s poor performance but pointed out that its vote share had improved in several areas, including in Junagadh. “I think the results are not that disappointing. However, we need to work harder on strengthening our organisation,” he admitted, signalling a potential revamp of the party’s state unit. The BJP’s performance was particularly notable as it managed to wrest control of more than a dozen municipalities from the Congress, further solidifying its electoral supremacy in the state. The Congress, which once had a stronghold in several regions, managed to secure victory in only one municipality—Salaya in Devbhumi Dwarka district. The party, which won 14 municipalities in the 2018 elections, saw a significant decline in its influence. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) marked a surprising gain by winning two municipalities—Kutiyana and Ranavav in Porbandar district.

The victory was led by SP’s lone Gujarat MLA, Kandhal Jadeja, who switched from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the SP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Of the total 60 seats in 15 wards of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC), the BJP secured 48 seats, while the Congress managed to win 11. One independent candidate also emerged victorious. This marked a significant win for the BJP, which retained power in Junagadh with a massive majority. In the 68 municipalities up for grabs, the BJP secured 60, while the Congress managed just one. The SP won two, while five municipalities—Mangrol, Dakor, Anklav, Chhotaudepur, and Bavla—did not see a clear winner.

This was the first local body election held after the Gujarat government implemented a 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in panchayats, municipalities, and civic corporations in 2023. The impact of the quota on voter behaviour and party performances remains a topic of analysis, but BJP’s sweeping victory suggests that its core voter base remained intact despite changes in seat allocations. While the BJP celebrated its landslide victory, the Congress struggled to hold ground. Apart from its single win in Salaya municipality, the party failed to make a dent in the BJP’s electoral fortress. In Salaya, the Congress secured 15 out of 28 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came close with 13 seats in this Muslim-majority urban body.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), as many as 213 seats were declared uncontested, meaning that BJP candidates were elected without opposition after other contenders withdrew. The BJP claimed victory in these seats as a sign of its widespread support, adding that it was set to gain control of municipalities such as Bhachau, Jafrabad, Bantva, and Halol due to the high number of uncontested seats in these areas.

(IANS)