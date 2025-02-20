New Delhi: To mark the beginning of the BJP's governance in the national capital, preparations are in full swing for the grand oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday. The grand event will take place at the Ramlila Maidan and a large number of people are expected to participate.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance. Delhi CM-desingate Rekha Gupta, an elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their faith in her, saying that "I will stand up to his expectations". On being chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CM-designate Rekha Gupta said, "I want to thank the party high command, PM Modi, and the people of Delhi for supporting me and choosing me. A huge change is going to come in Delhi, the golden period of the city is going to come... Fulfilling PM Modi's vision and the commitment that we have made to the people is my goal and priority..." "PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. I want to thank the party leadership and PM Narendra Modi who showed immense faith in a commoner like me and bestowed such a big responsibility on me... My story can be an inspiration for every woman, that a common middle-class woman can also be given a chance to reach the top leadership of the party...," Gupta said after reaching her Shalimar Bagh residence.

She earlier thanked the people of Delhi for supporting and choosing her and said that the golden period of the city is going to come. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed AAm Aadmi Party and former CM Atishi. BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the capital. Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, and her supporters, also celebrated the announcement about her being the next Chief Minister In Delhi Assembly elections, BJP secured 48 seats out of 70 seats, while the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party won 22 seats. For the third successive time, Congress could not open its account.

(IANS)