Bengaluru: The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, who also serves as the District Magistrate, has issued notices to 45 injured people in connection with the stampede incident that claimed 11 lives at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

These individuals have been directed to record their statements on June 11. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy, has mandated that Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G. submit the report within 15 days. Jagadeesha has issued a notice directing the injured persons to arrive at the magisterial court auditorium, located within the premises of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Bengaluru, between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. to record their statements.

Sources state that once these statements are recorded, the Deputy Commissioner will proceed to record the statements of the family members of the deceased and eyewitnesses on June 13. A letter has also been sent to the office of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, seeking information regarding the details of the police staff deputed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

After recording statements from the police department and inquiring with the officers, the report will be submitted to the government. The Deputy Commissioner has already visited the Chinnaswamy Stadium and inspected the site. Statements from the management of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, the DNA Event Management firm, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will also be recorded.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is most likely to get custody of Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing Head of RCB. His petition challenging his arrest by the police is also scheduled to come before the court today. Sunil Matthew, Kiran, and Sumanth from DNA Event Management are the other arrested individuals.

The CID has sought custody of these four accused, who are currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison. The CID is also likely to question KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A. Shankar, and Treasurer E.S. Jayaram, who have obtained relief from the High Court against coercive action by the police department.

Following public backlash, the state government has increased the compensation amount from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, the government suspended five senior police officers, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

(IANS)