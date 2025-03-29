Bhubaneswar: Centre declared April 14 a holiday for its employees on account of the birthday of BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

As per an official notification issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, all the central government offices including industrial establishments throughout India will remain closed on April 14 on the occasion of BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

BR Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in a Dalit family in Mhow, a town in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh. He was the Law Minister of the Government of India led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He served as the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly's Drafting Committee, which drafted the document. He played a key role in the framing of Constitution of India, outlawing discrimination against untouchables. The adoption of Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, is celebrated as Republic Day every year.