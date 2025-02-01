New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in 20 locations across the country including Odisha’s Sambalpur in connection with a case of bribery to the NAAC team members.

CBI Official sources told a news agency the raids were conducted at different locations in Sambalpur, Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, Palamu, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar and New Delhi.

Cash worth ₹37 lakh, six Lenovo Laptops, One iPhone 16 Pro mobile phone and other incriminating articles were recovered during the searches, the official sources added.

The CBI apprehended ten persons including NAAC team members and office bearers of a Guntur-based educational foundation, in the case of bribery for a favourable NAAC rating.

The investigation is underway, the official sources added.