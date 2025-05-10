Bhubaneswar: A Sub Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed during cross border firing by Pakistani forces in Jammu region on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Md Imteyaz, informed the BSF.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice made by Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service of the nation on 10 May 2025 during cross border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, District Jammu,” said the BSF.

The Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire a few hours after the announcement of the peace agreement between the two countries today evening. The resorted to artillery shelling in Akhnoor, Rajouri and RS Pura sectors of Jammu.

“Imteyaz was killed in cross border firing while leading a border outpost,” added the BSF.