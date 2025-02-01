Bhubaneswar: The Union Government has allocated Rs 1.28 lakh crore towards the education sector in Budget-2025.

This is the highest-ever allocation towards the education sector, revealed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“The Centre has made the highest-ever allocation of Rs 1,28,650 crore for the education sector in Viksit Bharat Budget-2025,” said Pradhan in a Twitter (X) post.

The Centre had allocated Rs 1.21 lakh crore towards the education sector in the Budget for 2024-25 financial year, he added.

According to Pradhan, the Union Government has given importance to quality school education, skill development, innovation, research and entrepreneurship in the Budget-2025.

“This Budget is a generational blueprint to cater to the wholesome requirements of our children and youth—key drivers who will lead from the front in realising the Viksit Bharat agenda in 2047,” said Pradhan, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha’s Sambalpur.

The Union Budget-2025 reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to build capacities of India’s human capital, make education more accessible and strengthen the culture of research and innovation, he added.