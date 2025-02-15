New Delhi: In a horrific accident, at least 10 people from Chhattisgarh's Korba area, who were on their way to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, died after their vehicle collided with a bus full of devotees from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway in the wee hours of Saturday. At least 10 people who were travelling at high speed in the Bolero SUV died after their vehicle collided with the bus on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway, police said. All the people travelling in the Bolero were devotees from Chhattisgarh who were headed towards the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj late on Friday night.

As many as 19 others were injured in the high-speed collision between the bus and the SUV which occurred after midnight. The devotees travelling in the SUV belonged to Chhattisgarh's Korba area and they were en route to the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip at the Sangam on Saturday morning. Incidentally, the bus with which the SUV collided also comprised pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh. Giving information about the accident, Prayagraj Additional SP Vivek Chandra Yadav told IANS, "Ten people died after a car carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh to the Maha Kumbh collided with a bus. The accident occurred on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway around midnight. Further investigation is going on." Taking note of the horrific accident involving the devotees in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials of the administration to reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

The Chief Minister also directed proper treatment of the 19 people injured in the accident. The bodies of the deceased pilgrims have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for autopsy. This is not the first mishap to take place involving devotees going to or returning from the Maha Kumbh. In a similar accident on Tuesday, seven people from Andhra Pradesh on their way home after finishing their trip to the Maha Kumbh, died after their tempo traveler hit a truck on the highway in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. Authorities have asked devotees to be careful while driving on the highway, especially late at night. The Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, began on January 13 and will continue till February 26 when Maha Shivaratri will be observed.

(IANS)