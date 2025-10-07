New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four multi-tracking railway projects with an investment of Rs 24,634 crore across four states.

The four projects covering 18 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 kms.

The projects include Wardha-Bhusawal - 3rd and 4th line - 314 kms (Maharashtra); Gondia-Dongargarh - 4th line - 84 kms (Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh); Vadodara-Ratlam - 3rd and 4th line - 259 kms (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh) and Itarsi-Bhopal - Bina 4th line – 237 kms (Madhya Pradesh), according to an official statement.

The projects will enhance connectivity to around 3,633 villages with a population of about 85.84 lakh and include the two Aspirational Districts of Vidisha and Rajnandgao. The new lines will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services and significantly improve the operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion on the Indian Railway network. The projects are in line with PM Modi’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment opportunities, the statement said.

The projects are planned in accordance with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

The project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Rock shelter of Bhimbetka, Hazara falls and Nawegaon National Park attracting tourists from across the country.

This is an essential route for transportation of commodities such as coal, container, cement, fly ash, foodgrain and steel. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 78 MTPA (million tonnes per annum).

The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (28 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (139 crore Kg) which is equivalent to planting six crore trees, the statement added. (IANS)