New Delhi: The Cabinet on Monday approved seven key schemes to improve farmers’ lives and increase their incomes at a total outlay of Rs 13,966 crore.

Based on the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission’ will use technology for improving farmers’ lives with a total outlay of Rs 2,817 crore.

It has provision for soil profile, digital crop estimation, digital yield modelling, connect for crop loan, modern technologies like AI and Big Data, connect with buyers and bring new knowledge on mobile phones.

It comprises two foundational pillars: Agri Stack and Krishi Decision Support System (geospatial data, drought/flood monitoring and modelling for crop yield and insurance, etc).

The second scheme, titled ‘Crop Science for Food and Nutritional Security’ has a total outlay of Rs 3,979 crore. The initiative will prepare farmers for climate resilience and provide for food security by 2047.

The ‘Strengthening Agricultural Education, Management and Social Sciences’ scheme with a total outlay of Rs 2,291 crore will prepare agriculture students and researchers for current challenges and comprises the following,

The ‘Sustainable Livestock Health and Production’ scheme with a total outlay of Rs 1,702 crore aims to increase farmers income from livestock and dairy.

It comprises animal health management and veterinary education, dairy production and technology development, animal genetic resource management, production and improvement and animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development.

The fifth scheme, ‘Sustainable Development of Horticulture,’ with a total outlay of Rs 860 crore is aimed at increasing farmers’ income from horticulture plants.

The ‘Strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendra’ scheme has an outlay of Rs 1,202 crore while the ‘Natural Resource Management’ scheme has an outlay of Rs 1,115 crore, informed the Cabinet.

(IANS)