New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the apex body representing traders across the country, on Wednesday called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan.

Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists in 2024, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone. This marked a 20.7 per cent increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023.

Turkey’s total tourism revenue stood at $61.1 billion last year, with each Indian tourist spending an average of $972, amounting to a total estimated Indian expenditure of $291.6 million, according to data shared by CAIT.

The traders’ body said it has long been running a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese products, which has had a considerable impact, and it now intends to extend this movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The organisation will coordinate with travel and tour operators and other relevant stakeholders to intensify this campaign.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal emphasised a travel boycott by Indian citizens to Turkey and Azerbaijan, in protest against their support for Pakistan, could significantly affect the economies of these countries, particularly their tourism sector.

He stated that if Indian tourists boycott Turkey, the country could suffer a direct loss of approximately $291.6 million.

In addition to this, the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events and other cultural programmes would cause even further indirect economic losses, Khandelwal added.

Azerbaijan received about 2.6 million foreign tourists in 2024, of which around 250,000 were Indians. The average spending by an Indian tourist was 2,170 Azerbaijani Manat (AZN), which is approximately $1,276, leading to a total Indian contribution of roughly $308.6 million.

A boycott by Indian tourists could, therefore, result in a direct loss of this magnitude.

As Indians mainly visit Azerbaijan for leisure, weddings, entertainment and adventure activities, a large-scale decline could cause a noticeable economic slowdown in these sectors, said CAIT in its statement.

Thousands across the country have already cancelled their travel plans to these two countries while ticket booking platforms and travel operators have stopped bookings to these countries.

The Department of Tourism, Ankara, has urged Indian travellers to visit the country. “The vast majority of the local population is unaware of the conflict taking place between India and Pakistan, and it has no bearing on daily life or the tourism environment here," it said in a statement.

According to Khandelwal, the economic pressure could force both Turkey and Azerbaijan to reconsider their policies towards India.

(IANS)