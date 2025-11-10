New Delhi: A car was completely gutted after a blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital today evening.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Department told ANI, a call reporting the explosion was received shortly after the incident. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A total of seven fire engines were deployed at the site till the filing of this report.

Following the blast, the fire spread to three to four other vehicles parked nearby, causing extensive damage.

A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell is present at the location, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the explosion.

Quoting sources, ANI reported multiple casualties were brought to LNJP Hospital following the blast, with several people reportedly injured in the incident.

Locals in the area said they heard a loud explosion unlike anything before, after which they rushed to the spot and found several vehicles engulfed in flames.

More details awaited.