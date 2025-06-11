New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved two multi-tracking projects across the Indian Railways network entailing an investment of Rs. 6,405 crore.

The first project relates to the doubling of the 133 km Koderma–Barkakana railway line which passes through a major coal producing area of Jharkhand. It also serves as the shortest and a more efficient rail link between Patna and Ranchi.

The second project involves doubling of the 185 km Ballari–Chikjajur railway line which traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The two projects covering seven districts across the states of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 318 kms and are expected to generate direct employment for about 108 lakh human-days during construction, the official statement said.

The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,408 villages, which have a population of about 28.19 lakh.

The increased railway line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India' which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/self-employment opportunities, the official statement explained.

The projects are the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been made possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, the statement said.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, finished steel, cement, fertilizers, agriculture commodities, and Petroleum products etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 49 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways being an environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (52 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (264 crore kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 11 crore trees, the statement added. (IANS)