New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday released joint doctrines for Special Forces and Airborne and Heliborne Operations during the tri-service seminar 'Rann Samvad' held at the Army War College in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh.

He was joined by Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh who were also present at the event.

These doctrines, formulated under the aegis of Doctrine Directorate, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff with active participation of the three Services, will lay down guidance, operational concepts and inter-operational framework for conduct of special forces' missions and airborne operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the CDS commended the three Services for their commitment to professionalism, adaptability and interoperability and said that these doctrines would serve as an important reference for planners, commanders and operators in the emerging battlefield.

The publication of these doctrines is an important step towards enhancing joint operational capabilities, bringing synergy across all services and ensuring readiness to address emerging security challenges with precision and tenacity.

The doctrines released by the CDS are named as: 'Joint Doctrine for Special Forces Operations' (84 page document), 'Joint Doctrine on Airborne and Heliborne Operations' which is a 78 page document and 'Joint Doctrine for Multi Domain Operations', a 47 page document.

It is pertinent to note here that the CDS on Tuesday addressed the inaugural edition of 'Rann Samvad', the Indian Armed Forces’ first-ever Tri-Service seminar held at the Army War College in Mhow.

Speaking on the occasion, General Chauhan highlighted the growing importance of indigenously-developed technological systems to meet emerging strategic challenges.

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address in which the PM mentioned the development of the Sudarshan Chakra, a futuristic defence shield likened to Israel’s Iron Dome.

“A second aspect for discussion in this seminar is the Sudarshan Chakra, India’s own Iron Dome or Golden Dome,” said the CDS. “The Prime Minister mentioned this on 15th August, stating that the Sudarshan Chakra will enhance India’s strategic defence and is expected to be rolled out by 2035. The aim is to develop a system to protect India’s strategic, civilian, and nationally important sites,” he added.

(IANS)