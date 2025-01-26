New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

In a post on X, he prayed that this occasion would strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution.

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," said the PM.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in the national capital.

With a special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari, the celebrations this year will be a unique blend of India’s rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess, according to a government press release.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the parade, in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance. These guests from different walks of life are the architects of ‘Swarnim Bharat’. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

The parade, 'The Republic Day Parade' will start at 10.30 a.m. and run for a duration of approx. 90 minutes. The ceremony will commence with the visit of PM Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of the President of India and her Indonesian counterpart will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. The two Presidents will arrive in the ‘Traditional Buggy’, the practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. The parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artists playing ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ with musical instruments from different parts of the country. This indigenous mix of instruments would resonate with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion Indians' hearts. The ensemble of instruments includes Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha - Rajasthan, Flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, Dhol, Gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam and Monbah.

Showering of flower petals will be carried out by Mi-17 1V helicopters from 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation.

Trooping the National Flag, this formation of helicopters will be led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat. The parade will then begin with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer. Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd); Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.

A march past by the Marching Contingent of Indonesian National Armed Forces and Military Band of Indonesia’s Military Academy will also be a highlight of the celebrations. The marching contingent will consist of 152 members, with 190 members in the military band.

