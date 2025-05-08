Bhubaneswar: The Centre has asked the citizens to remain alert against the misinformation being spread in social media as part of a Pakistan sponsored propaganda.

The Union Government has advised the people report such misinformation to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

According to the Centre, a coordinated misinformation campaign is being waged by Pakistani social media.

“Their objective is to sow mistrust, confusion and panic in India. Do not fall prey to deliberately spread misinformation,” said the Centre.

If anyone encounter dubious content, especially concerning the Indian Armed Forces or any info related to ongoing situation, he/she is advised to report it to the PIB, it added.

The Centre has issued WhatsApp no 918799711259 and email [email protected] for this purpose.

“In the coming days, your social media will be flooded with Pakistan sponsored propaganda. It is crucial to scrutinize every piece of information carefully,” said the Centre.