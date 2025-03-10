New Delhi: Citing tobacco and alcohol as key contributors to the spread of non-communicable diseases in the country, the Centre directed the authorities of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to ban the promotion of these products during the sports event.

In a letter addressed to IPL Chairperson Arun Singh Dhumal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare mandated a comprehensive ban on all forms of tobacco and alcohol advertising. This includes surrogate advertisements within stadium premises where IPL games and related events are held.

The directive has also been extended to IPL telecasts on national television, ensuring that promotional content related to tobacco and alcohol is prohibited during broadcasts. Additionally, the sale of tobacco and alcohol products has been banned at all affiliate events and sports facilities.

The letter further urged IPL authorities to discourage the promotion by sportspersons, including commentators, who directly or indirectly endorse products linked to alcohol and tobacco.

This year's IPL season is set to commence on March 22, 2025.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry highlighted that the country is experiencing significant cases of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, and hypertension, which account for over 70% of annual deaths in India.

India ranks second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide, with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths. Additionally, alcohol remains the most commonly used psychoactive substance among Indians, the letter added.