New Delhi: The Centre has extended the tenure of General Anil Chauhan as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The Ministry of Defence announced the decision today in a post on X.

As per the order, General Chauhan will continue to serve as CDS and Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs until May 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1981, General Chauhan has held several key command and staff positions during his distinguished career. A decorated officer, he has been awarded the PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, and VSM. He has been serving as CDS since September 30, 2022.