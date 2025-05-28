New Delhi: In a bid to boost farmers’ income and ensure fair returns for their produce, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for the 2025–26 marketing season.

According to an official statement from the Centre, the MSP hike aims to guarantee remunerative prices for farmers cultivating Kharif crops during the upcoming monsoon season.

Among the 14 crops, Nigerseed received the highest absolute MSP increase of ₹820 per quintal, followed by Ragi (₹596 per quintal), Cotton (₹589 per quintal), Sesamum (₹579 per quintal) and Paddy (₹69 per quintal).

Kharif crops are typically sown with the onset of the southwest monsoon and harvested between June and October. These include major crops such as rice, maize, cotton, groundnuts, and pulses.

The total cost includes all paid out costs such as those incurred on account of hired human labour, bullock labour/machine labour, rent paid for leased in land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilisers, manures, irrigation charges, depreciation on implements and farm buildings, interest on working capital, diesel/electricity for operation of pump sets etc., miscellaneous expenses and imputed value of family labour.

In recent years, the government has been promoting the cultivation of crops, other than cereals, such as pulses and oilseeds, and nutri-cereals/Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, procurement of paddy was 7,608 LMT, while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, procurement of paddy was 4,590 LMT. Between 2014-15 to 2024-25, the MSP amount paid to paddy-growing farmers was Rs 14.16 lakh crore, while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, the amount paid to farmers was Rs 4.44 lakh crore.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, procurement of 14 Kharif crops was 7,871 LMT, while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, procurement was 4,679 LMT. Between 2014-15 to 2024-25, the MSP amount paid to 14 kharif crops growing farmers was Rs 16.35 lakh crores, while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, the MSP amount paid to farmers was Rs 4.75 lakh crore.

The revised MSPs are expected to provide a financial cushion to farmers amid changing climatic conditions and rising input costs. (With agency inputs)