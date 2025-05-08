New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at strengthening national security, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, media streaming services, and intermediaries operating in India to immediately take down any content originating from Pakistan.

The fresh directive applies to all forms of Pakistani content—films, web series, songs, podcasts, and other digital media—across both paid and free streaming services. The government has flagged such content as a potential threat to national security.

Citing concerns over geopolitical tensions and cross-border issues, the ministry stated that media originating from Pakistan may compromise India’s internal security environment. The order is part of a broader initiative to regulate foreign media influence and ensure that only content aligned with India’s national interests is accessible within the country.

Streaming platforms have been asked to strictly comply with the directive and remove the specified content without delay.