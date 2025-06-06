Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a slew of projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, and the Anji bridge, the country’s first cable-supported bridge.

After opening the unprecedented projects for the public, PM Modi addressed the large gathering and described them as the ones reflecting the new strength and power of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line projects, these are not just names, these are the identity of the new power of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a proclamation of the new power of India,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted the umpteen challenges that the engineers and workers faced in bringing this project to life and also spoke about the government’s resolve and commitment in bringing prosperity to Kashmir.

“This project was immensely challenging, given the difficult terrain. But, our government chose to challenge the challenges,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the two bridges will soon become big centres of tourism in the valley as people, and this will in turn benefit both the regions -- Jammu and Kashmir, which are connected now with the all-weather railway line.

It will not only give impetus to tourism but also throw open myriad opportunities for growth. Also, people from Kashmir would easily visit other parts of the country and vice versa. Kashmir’s apples will be transported to other parts of the country within a fixed timeframe.

PM Modi also said that many generations of Jammu and Kashmir waited to see such rail connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the nation.

“Yesterday, I heard J&K CM Omar Abdullah where he said that this project was in the works even when he was in class eight or nine,” he said.

He said that the Chenab bridge is higher than France’s Eiffel Tower and will attract hordes of tourists because of its engineering marvel and picturesque backdrop.

