Raipur: In a major breakthrough in the fight against left-wing extremism, 103 Maoists surrendered before senior police and paramilitary officials in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on October 2.

The surrender, which coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to dismantle the Maoist network in the region.

Among those who laid down arms were 49 Maoists carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 1.06 crore, including high-ranking cadres such as DVCMs, PPCMs, ACMs, militia commanders, and members of the Jantana Sarkar.

The event was held under the banner of Puna Margem, a state-led initiative that promotes rehabilitation as a path to rebirth. The surrender took place in the presence of top officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamalochan Kashyap, DIG CRPF Sector Bijapur BS Negi, SP Bijapur Jitendra Kumar Yadav, and several commandants from CRPF and Cobra battalions.

Each surrendered Maoist was given a cheque of Rs 50,000 as part of the state’s rehabilitation package.

Officials said that the decision to surrender was driven by growing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology, internal rifts within the organisation, and the desire for a peaceful family life.

The continued death of senior leaders in encounters and the erosion of public support have further weakened the Maoist structure.

The high number of RPC members among the surrendered indicates a shift within the organisation’s operational base.

The Chhattisgarh government’s multi-pronged strategy, including the establishment of new security camps, expansion of roads, access to electricity and water, and community policing, has played a pivotal role in encouraging Maoists to return to the mainstream.

The ‘Niyed Nella Nar Scheme’ and widespread awareness of the surrender and rehabilitation policy have also contributed to this shift, senior police officials said.

Since January 2025, Bijapur district has witnessed the arrest of 421 Maoists, the surrender of 410, and the death of 137 in various encounters.

Over the past two years, the cumulative figures stand at 924 arrests, 599 surrenders, and 195 deaths. Authorities believe that this trend reflects the weakening grip of Maoist ideology and the growing effectiveness of coordinated anti-Naxal operations.

The mass surrender is being seen not just as a tactical victory, but as a symbolic defeat of a violent ideology that once thrived on fear and misinformation. It signals a growing aspiration among former rebels to embrace peace, development, and reintegration into society.

(IANS)