New Delhi: Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a five-day State Visit to India. He was received with a warm welcome by Union Minister of State (MoS) Pabitra Margherita and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon landing at the airport.

Announcing his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted, "Bienvenido, President Gabriel Boric! President Boric of Chile landed in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Accorded a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour." Accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, parliament members, senior officials, business representatives, media personnel, and prominent Chileans engaged in the India-Chile cultural exchange, Boric is set to visit Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before concluding his visit on April 5.

After landing in India, the Chilean President took to X and posted, "6:30 a.m. in New Delhi, and from here we begin this State Visit to India, a momentous occasion for strengthening and diversifying our economic, political, and cultural relations at a time when multilateral cooperation is more necessary than ever. We are talking about the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country on the planet, with whom we share common ground and opportunities for growth in key areas such as agribusiness, innovation, and the creative industries." Stressing the strengthening of bilateral ties, he added, "We're here to strengthen and strengthen our ties, and that's why I'm joined by government officials, the National Congress, business leaders, leaders in the fields of innovation and culture, distinguished professors, and students. A busy schedule. I'll keep you posted!" He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1, and the two leaders will engage in comprehensive discussions on the full spectrum of India-Chile relations.

PM Modi will also host a special luncheon in Boric's honour. Additionally, the Chilean President will meet with his Indian counterpart, President Droupadi Murmu, for further deliberations, following which a banquet will be hosted in his honour. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, Boric will interact with political figures, industry leaders, startup entrepreneurs, and technology innovators, fostering collaborations between the two nations in various sectors.

The MEA emphasised that this State Visit presents an opportunity for both countries to assess their bilateral ties and deliberate on regional and global matters of mutual interest. "India-Chile relations have traditionally been characterised by warmth, friendship, and a commonality of views on a wide range of issues. Both countries cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy and on expansion and reforms of the UNSC," the MEA stated. "Chile articulated its support for India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC in a Joint Statement issued at the conclusion of the official visit of the Chilean Foreign Minister to India in April 2003 and has consistently reiterated this support since then.

Chile shares India's concerns regarding the threat of international terrorism and has condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added. Recently, a parliamentary delegation led by BJP Lok Sabha MP Jagdambika Pal visited Chile from January 11-15. The delegation participated in the Summit meeting at the Congreso Futuro on January 13 and the Third World Summit of the Committees of the Future on January 14, engaging in extensive discussions with Chilean parliamentarians on a broad range of issues.

(IANS)