Srinagar: A social activist, who was shot at by unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police said the 45-year-old civilian, identified as Gh Rasool Magray, was shot at by unknown gunmen near his home in the Kandikhas area on Saturday.

Magray received bullet injuries to his abdomen and left wrist and was rushed to Handwara hospital, where he died during treatment.

The political affiliation of the slain social activist is not known, and police are trying to ascertain the exact reason that led to the murder of the civilian.

Meanwhile, continuing its massive crackdown on terrorists and terror links, security forces demolished another house belonging to a terrorist in Chotipora village of Bandipora district.

The terrorists whose houses have been demolished so far include Lashkar-e-Taiba's Adil Hussain Thoker, Zakir Ahmad Ganai, Amir Ahmad Dar and Asif Sheikh, Shahid Ahmad Kuttey, Ahsan ul Haq Amir, Jaish-e-Mohammed's Amir Nazeer Wani, Jameel Ahmad Sher Gojri, The Resistance Front's Adnan Safi Dar and Farooq Ahmad Tedwa.

According to security officials, Ahsan ul Haq trained in Pakistan in 2018 and recently "infiltrated" into the Valley; Lashkar commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay has been involved in many anti-national activities; and Zakir Ahmad Ganie was under surveillance for alleged involvement in multiple terror-related activities.

Officials said Farooq Ahmad Tedwa has been operating from Pakistan. Thoker is suspected to be directly involved in Tuesday's attack.

A police spokesperson has said the demolitions and the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, 10 demolitions of terrorists' houses in Kashmir have been done after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The houses of Asif Sheikh and Adil Hussain Thoker, the two local terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, were demolished by the security forces two days ago.

Eight other demolitions were done in Ganderbal, Bandipora, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama. So far, 175 suspects have been detained for questioning in the Pahalgam terror attack.

(IANS)