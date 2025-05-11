Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, stating that it demonstrated the formidable power of the BrahMos missile to the world.

He said this while inaugurating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production unit at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said, "I would like to congratulate the Indian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh for the success of 'Operation Sindoor'."

He also thanked the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister for their "efforts to develop Uttar Pradesh as a hub of defence manufacturing."

The newly inaugurated facility, built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, is designed to produce 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles annually and is a key addition to India's indigenous defence infrastructure.

Developed by BrahMos Aerospace -- a joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya -- the supersonic cruise missile boasts a range of 290 to 400 kilometres and can reach speeds up to Mach 2.8.

It can be launched from land, sea, or air and follows a "fire and forget" guidance system.

Invoking the recent cross-border operation, CM Yogi said, "You must have seen a glimpse of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. If you didn't, then just ask the people of Pakistan about the power of the BrahMos missile. PM Modi has announced that any act of terrorism going forward will be considered an act of war."

Reaffirming India's stance against terrorism, he added, "The problem of terrorism cannot be solved until we crush it completely. To do so, we all have to fight together in one voice under PM Modi's leadership. Terrorism can never understand the language of love. It must be answered in its own language. Through Operation Sindoor, India has given a message to the whole world."

The facility also includes an Aerospace Integration and Testing Centre from which 100 to 150 next-generation BrahMos missiles will be manufactured annually.

These upgraded missiles, expected to be ready within a year, are lighter -- weighing 1,290 kilograms compared to the existing 2,900 kilograms -- and offer an extended strike range of over 300 kilometres. The lighter design will also enable fighter jets like the Sukhoi to carry up to three missiles instead of one.

The BrahMos unit is located within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which spans six nodes -- Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot.

The corridor aims to attract substantial defence investments and bolster India's strategic self-reliance.

Uttar Pradesh is the second state, after Tamil Nadu, to host such a corridor, further reinforcing its role in national defence production.

