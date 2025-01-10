Meerut: In a horrific incident, a couple and their three children were found dead at their residence in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area. While the bodies of the couple were found on the floor, the bodies of the three children, all minor girls, were hidden in a bed box, indicating foul play and a bid to hide the crime.

According to Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada, the police got a call about a locked house in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area late on Thursday night.

Upon reaching the location, the police team found out that the house had been locked from the outside, said SSP Vipin Tada, addressing reporters at the site of the crime.

"After gaining access to the house through the roof, the police team found the bodies of Moin, his wife Asma and their three minor daughters -- Afsa (8), Aziza (4) and Adiba (1)," SSP Tada told reporters.

"The manner in which the house was locked from the outside suggests that the individual involved in the crime may have been someone known to the family," he said.

“A preliminary probe points towards an old enmity as the possible motive behind the incident. A detailed investigation is underway," the SSP said.

Giving further details of the crime he said that the legs of one of the deceased were found tied with a bedsheet and the children were found stuffed in a bed box.

A forensic team and senior officers are collecting evidence from the site, police said.

People in the area were shocked by the crime in their neighbourhood as the family had recently moved to the area.

The SSP said that they were investigating the background of the deceased couple to ascertain the motive behind the murders.

Moin, who was a mechanic by profession, and his wife Asma had been out of touch with their family since Wednesday and it was Moin's brother Salim and his wife who came to check in on the couple after several unsuccessful attempts to contact them.

After several unsuccessful bids to open the door, they called the police for help.

Upon entering the house, they found the bodies of Moin and Asma lying on the ground, while the bodies of the children were hidden in a bed box.

