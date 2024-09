Bhubaneswar: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today breathed his last in New Delhi. He was 72.

Yechury was suffering from acute respiratory tract infection and undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-New Delhi.

He was on respiratory support in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the premier health institute. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors was monitoring the health condition of the CPI (M) leader.