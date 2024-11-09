Patna: In a surprising incident, an 8-foot-long crocodile entered the Puja room of former village head (Mukhiya) Ghanshyam Kumar in Pakda village, part of the Naugachia subdivision in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, around 2:00 a.m. during Chhath Puja preparations. Kumar's family, awake for the festival, heard an unusual sound from the puja room and was shocked to discover the crocodile inside.

To prevent the animal from becoming further agitated, the family closed the room and immediately informed the local administration and forest department. Aman Kumar of the Naugachia Range forest office responded swiftly, informing his senior officer, and a rescue team was mobilised, including a 7-member crew, forest department personnel, and wildlife specialists like Dolphin Mitra and Bird Guide. “The rescue operation began around 2:40 a.m., and in approximately half an hour, the team successfully controlled the crocodile.

They carefully covered its eyes with a cloth and secured it with ropes, subsequently transporting it to the Naugachia forest department office,” Aman Kumar said. Expressing relief at the operation's success, Aman Kumar stated: “We immediately came into action and informed the senior officer about this. DFO was also informed. After that, we rescued the crocodile with great effort. The crocodile is about 8 feet long, and no person has been harmed during the rescue.” This incident highlights both the swift response of the forest department and the unexpected challenges faced by rural communities during festival times. Aman Kumar confirmed that the crocodile was unharmed and in stable condition after the rescue. He shared that during Chhath Puja, his team worked to spread awareness at various ghats, cautioning people to stay vigilant about potential crocodile sightings. The forest department even posted warnings and guidance at multiple locations, advising residents to report any crocodile encounters immediately.

This proactive approach had been in place since before Diwali, with the department monitoring the area for this specific crocodile, making its capture a notable achievement for the Naugachia forest department. Following the rescue, the team is awaiting further instructions from the District Forest Officer. Aman Kumar explained that pending official clearance, the plan is to release the crocodile safely back into the main channel of the Ganges River.

