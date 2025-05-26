New Delhi: On charges of passing on secret info to Pakistan, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was arrested today.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested CRPF jawan, Moti Ram Jat in Delhi for passing on information to the enemy country in inconspicuous manner.

NIA official sources said Jat was in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. Further interrogation of the CRPF jawan was going, as per the official sources.

Jat has been sent to the anti-terror agency’s custody till June 6 after being produced before the Special Court at Patiala House Courts today.

Earlier, two women were arrested for allegedly being in contact with a Pakistani officer, Danish posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Jyoti Malhotra, who hails from Haryana and Guzala from Punjab were taken into custody for spying activities. Malhotra is a social media influencer with 3.77 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 1.33 lakh followers on Instagram.