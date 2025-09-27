Leh: Curfew continued for the 4th consecutive day on Saturday in Leh town as the sources said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act (NSA), was shifted to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan by the authorities, although there is still no official confirmation of this.

Wangchuk was arrested on Friday for inciting violence in Leh town on September 24, which led to the death of four protesters and injuries to 70 others after the security forces opened fire in self-defence.

The administration also snapped mobile internet services in the Leh area as a precautionary measure on Friday.

Wangchuk was part of the five-year-long agitation for inclusion in the 6th schedule, statehood and protection of the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has blamed Wangchuk for inciting the recent violence. His arrest came a day after the MHA cancelled the FCRA registration certificate of Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an organisation founded by Wangchuk.

The MHA order cancelling the FCRA registration certificate cited alleged financial discrepancies and fund transfer in violation of the FCRA Act.

In a notification issued by Ladakh Chief Secretary, Pawan Kotwal, the UT administration said the Advisory Boards constituted under the UT of Ladakh Public Safety Act (PSA), the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, shall also function as the Advisory Boards for the National Security Act.

This, according to the official sources, was necessitated following the arrest of Wangchuk.

This was the first detention under the NSA in Ladakh since it was bifurcated from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory.

The cremation of two civilians killed in security force firing during violence in Leh is taking place today.

Shops and business establishments were shut in the Kargil district of Ladakh as soon as the news of Wangchuk's arrest under the NSA spread.

The district administration has imposed Section 163 in Kargil to restrict gatherings.

However, the situation in the entire Union Territory of Ladakh remained peaceful in the morning today with no untoward incident reported from any part.

Acting tough on anti-social elements and miscreants, Ladakh Police had lodged multiple FIRs and detained over 50 rioters as the police decided action against those who instigated the violence in Leh town, resulting in four casualties, 70 injuries and damage to many buildings and vehicles, including BJP and Hill Council offices. A team of MHA officials held a meeting with the representatives of LAB and KDA in Leh yesterday.

Officials later said it was decided that a preparatory meeting with the Home Ministry will take place in New Delhi on September 27 or 28, subject to confirmation of date by the MHA. The meeting will be attended by three representatives, each from the LAB and KDA, besides the Ladakh MP.

"The preparatory meeting shall be followed by an immediate official meeting of the Home Ministry with a High Powered Committee comprising seven members, each from LAB and KDA on a four-point agenda," a joint statement issued on September 24 by LAB leaders Thupstan Chhewang and Chering Dorjay said.

The district administration of Leh has ordered the closure of all Government/private schools, Anganwadi Centres, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions within Leh district till September 28.

Curfew is being enforced by ITBP, CRPF and Ladakh Police patrolling the sensitive areas.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the role of outsiders in the violence, including youth from Nepal and Doda, as some of them were among those injured.

"What the Nepalese and Doda youth are doing with the mob is a matter of investigation. They will be taken into custody for questioning once they are declared fit for discharge by the doctors," the officials said, adding there is definitely a conspiracy behind the arson and violence in Leh town.

It is also being investigated from where the mob secured petrol bombs, which were used to set on fire the BJP and Hill Council offices and many vehicles, including those belonging to security forces.

The MHA and the UT administration have decided to act tough with those who indulged in violence and those who provoked and instigated the violence.

Some of them could be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Multiple FIRs have already been registered at the Leh police station for the violence. Besides Sonam Wangchuk, who has been directly blamed by the MHA for instigating violence, two Congress Councillors are also under the scanner.

To prevent the escalation of unrest, strict prohibitory restrictions banning the assembly of five or more people were also placed in other major towns, including Kargil, where the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had called a parallel shutdown.

District Magistrate Kargil has issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banning unauthorised processions and public statements likely to disturb peace.

