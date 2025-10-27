Amaravati: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed coastal Andhra on Monday under the impact of cyclone Montha which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone by Tuesday morning before crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada in the evening or night, impacting 1419 villages and 44 towns, officials said.

The entire coastal region in the state is on high alert as the cyclone is likely to trigger extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gales with a speed of 90-110 km per hour.

Authorities have advised people to remain indoors while residents of coastal areas likely to be affected have been asked to move to relief camps.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said on Monday night that Montha over Westcentral Bay of Bengal is centered 420 km from Chennai, 500 km from Visakhapatnam, and 450 km from Kakinada. It moved at a speed of 15 km per hour during the last six hours.

It is expected to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning. It is likely to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada tomorrow evening/night.

There is a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in some places, very heavy rainfall from Srikakulam to Nellore, and heavy rainfall in some parts of Rayalaseema.

According to him, the cyclone is likely to impact 1,419 villages in 233 mandals and 44 municipalities. Authorities have already opened 2,194 relief camps in these areas.

The administration is ready to shift people to relief camps where necessary. Special attention has been paid to 3,465 pregnant women/nursing mothers for care.

He said a total of 558 control rooms have been set up, including one state control room, 19 district control rooms, 54 revenue division control rooms.

Sixteen satellite phones, 35 DMR sets and other equipment have been made available in the districts for the communication system.

As sea condition is rough and there is possibility of high tidal waves, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea. All activities on coast have been suspended. Authorities have closed the beaches for tourists while danger signal number one has been hoisted at all ports.

As a precautionary measures, South Central Railway and East Coast Railway have announced cancellation of over 100 trains for the next two days.

Eleven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the coastal districts for relief operations, while some more teams are available at the headquarters.

The impact of the cyclone was already visible on Monday with moderate to heavy rains along with gusty winds of about 40 kmph in some coastal areas. By 8 p.m. on Monday, Visakhapatnam Rural recorded maximum rainfall of 92.5 mm followed by Kapuluppada 85.5 mm, Madhurawada 83.5 mm, Seethamadhara 81.2 mm while 73 areas recorded more than 50 mm of rainfall.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation from Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre at State Secretariat and said the administration was fully prepared to face any situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over phone and discussed the situation in the state due to the cyclone's impact. He assured all assistance and support to the state.

The Chief Minister directed district Collectors and SPs to immediately shift people from coastal areas which are likely to be affected by the cyclone to relief camps.

As the cyclone’s impact likely to be intense since Tuesday, he directed officials to alert the people.

The Chief Minister said teams equipped with machinery were ready to restore electricity supply, repair roads, rehabilitate drainage systems, and remove fallen trees.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to monitor the cyclone’s movement hour-to-hour and take zero-risk measures, especially in coastal and low-lying habitations.

He also appealed to citizens to stay indoors and remain vigilant until all-clear instructions are issued.

Minister for Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh is coordinating inter-departmental response, communication systems, and district-level readiness from RTGS war room.

(IANS)