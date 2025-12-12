New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed grief over the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, calling it a deeply saddening and irreparable loss to the party. Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform ‘X’ and wrote, “The news of the passing of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil ji is deeply saddening and an irreparable loss to the party. His dedication to public service and his contributions to the nation will always be remembered. My condolences are with the entire Patil family, his well-wishers, and supporters in this hour of grief."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sorrow, saying, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Union Home Minister, Former Lok Sabha Speaker and veteran Congress leader Shri Shivraj Patil. He was an honoured senior colleague with whom I shared a close bond and many cherished memories." “A statesman of great dignity, Shri Patil served the nation with distinction, holding key Constitutional and Parliamentary responsibilities and contributing significantly to India’s Democratic institutions,” Kharge added. “His demise is a profound loss for the Congress Party and for all who admired his integrity, composure and commitment to public service. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless supporters.

May they find strength in this difficult hour, and may his soul rest in peace," he said. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to ‘X’ and wrote, “The news of the passing of senior Congress leader, former Union Home Minister, and former Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Shivraj Patil ji is deeply saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and well-wishers." “Shri Patil ji held responsibility for several important departments, including the Ministry of Defense, and served the public for decades. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Congress family,” she added. Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away in his hometown, Latur, in Maharashtra, on Friday morning. Patil, 90, died at his residence ‘Devghar’ after a brief illness, family sources said.

Was known for dignified conduct

He is survived by his son, Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, who is a BJP leader, and two granddaughters. Patil served as India’s Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and was the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He also served as Governor of Punjab and as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015. Born on October 12, 1935, Patil began his political journey as municipal council chief of Latur and was elected as an MLA in the early 70s. Later, he went on to win the Latur Lok Sabha seat seven times. He lost to BJP's Rupatai Patil Nilangekar in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Known for his dignified conduct, he never indulged in personal attacks, neither in public speeches nor in private conversations, said a party leader.

