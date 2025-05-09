New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Friday issued an advisory to the media to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces. In a post on its social media handle X, the Ministry said, "All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces." The MoD said that the disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardise operational effectiveness and endanger lives.

It also cited past incidents like the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, which underscore the risks of premature reporting. The Ministry said that as per clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only periodic briefings by designated officials are permitted during anti-terror operations. "All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation," the MoD post said. The Ministry also tagged an advisory of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which on April 6 had issued a detailed note.

The advisory to all media channels was to refrain from showing live coverage of defence operations and movement of security forces. It had listed some points of caution: In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations.

It had also specified that no real-time coverage, dissemination of visuals, or reporting based on “sources-based” information related to defence operations or movement should be undertaken. "Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel. Past incidents have underscored the importance of responsible reporting.

During events such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests," the advisory mentioned. It said that the media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security. "Apart from the legal obligations, it is a shared moral responsibility to ensure that our collective actions do not compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces," the Ministry's advisory mentioned.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has already issued advisories to all TV channels to adhere to Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Rule 6(1)(p) states, "No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes.” The Ministry had said in its April 26 advisory, "Such telecast is in violation of Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and is liable for action thereunder. Therefore, all TV channels are advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operations and movement by the security forces in the interest of national security. Media coverage may be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government till such operation concludes."

The government has requested all stakeholders to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation.

(IANS)