New Delhi: Continuing with its probe in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key associate who provided technical support to the terrorists involved in the blast, an official said.

Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmir resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.

The NIA investigations have revealed that Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 10 people and left 32 people injured.

The accused, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of J&K, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, to plan the terror carnage.

The NIA continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing. Several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.

Earlier in the day, Delhi sent Aamir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident accused of conspiring with Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, who carried out the November 10 terror attack near the Red Fort, to 10-day NIA custody.

On November 16, the NIA had arrested Ali, in whose name the car used in the attack was registered. He was apprehended in Delhi during a massive search operation launched by the agency after it took over the case from the Delhi Police, an official said in a statement.

According to the NIA’s investigation, the accused, a resident of Samboora in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Nabi, to execute the terror attack. The agency stated that Ali had travelled to Delhi to assist in purchasing the car that was later used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) to trigger the blast.

The NIA has forensically confirmed the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Dr Umar Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad.