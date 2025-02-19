New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to BJP leader Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister of Delhi tomorrow at the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow.

Per reports, six newly elected BJP MLAs will also take oath as the Ministers during the ceremony scheduled to be held at 12:35 pm.

Media reports suggest Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kapil Mishra will be sworn in tomorrow as the Cabinet Ministers of the newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

This evening, Gupta was elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party.

A first-time MLA, Gupta (51) has been elected to the Delhi Assembly from Shalimar Bagh (North-West) seat in 2025 elections. She was a Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) President and Municipal Councillor.

Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi (AAP).

Parvesh Verma, who defeated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat, is likely to be the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar as the party’s central observers for the election of leader of BJP Legislature Party in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA ruled states will attend the ceremony.

The BJP has won 48 Assembly seats of the total 70 in Delhi in the just concluded polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 22 seats.