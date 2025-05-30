New Delhi: The Delhi Court, in an interim order passed on Friday, directed several online platforms to remove fake and AI-doctored content misusing spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru's name, image, and personality rights.

Sadhguru filed a suit before the Delhi High Court for enforcing his personality rights after many fake AI-doctored audios, videos and images were circulated on social media to sell products and gain subscribers using his goodwill and popularity.

Sadhguru is a renowned and revered figure, and his name was being completely commercially misused by rogue websites through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Sadhguru’s lawyer contended.

He added that relying on Sadhguru’s name, products were being sold with his image on them, which the counsel termed "out and out case of fraud".

During the course of the hearing, the counsel representing Google said that the intermediary initiates action after the affected party reports the URL of the rogue website.

"He can report to me the URL... if I find that this is a genuine one, I will take it down. But if I have some doubt, I inform him and he comes back to court and takes clarity," Google’s counsel submitted.

After hearing the submissions made on Sadhguru’s behalf, a bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued an interim order directing the online platforms to remove content misusing the name, image, and personality of Sadhguru.

A copy of the detailed order is yet to be uploaded on the website of the Delhi High Court.

Welcoming the decision, the Isha Foundation posted on X: "These scams include fake AI-generated videos, morphed images depicting false events, such as Sadhguru's arrest, and misleading advertisements promoting financial investments. Isha Foundation has been proactively working to remove such fake content and prevent individuals from falling prey to these scams."

(IANS)