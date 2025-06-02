New Delhi: In a crackdown on criminals, Delhi Police’s west district unit arrested 130 people involved in various street crimes in May, including 15 robbers, 42 snatchers, 17 burglars and 56 thieves. The police registered more than 81 cases of the Arms Act, Excise Act, Gambling Act, and NDPS Act in the month. Giving details about the action, the police in a press release said that 25 Proclaimed Offenders (PO) were traced, and a huge recovery of cash, mobile phones, two-wheelers and jewellery was made.

It also said that a concerted drive was carried out for action against public drinking and mischief-makers in the area. In action against street criminals, 11 cases were solved with the arrest of 15 robbers. After 42 snatchers were caught, 32 cases were solved, and recovery of cash, 10 mobile phones, six gold chains and two-wheelers was done. The police arrested 17 burglars in the last month, and a total of 14 cases were worked out along with the recovery of mobile phones, cash and other items like credit cards, iron sheets, battery, etc.

A total of 56 thieves were arrested in the previous month, which helped solve 55 cases of theft, and seven scooties, one motorcycle, 55 mobile phones and cash were recovered. Under action against organised crime, the West District police registered 37 cases under the Arms Act in which 38 criminals were arrested and a recovery of two pistols, five live rounds and 36 knives was made. Thirty cases of Excise Act violation were registered, with the recovery of more than 13,500 quarters. The police said that 12 cases of the Gambling Act were registered in which 38 persons were arrested and a recovery of Rs 3,88,100 was made. Besides, two cases were registered in NDPS in which two persons have been arrested.

Under the preventive action against mischief mongers and miscreants, over 1,200 people were booked for drinking in public areas, and in preventive action, more than 550 people were arrested under 126/170 BNSS, 62 criminals held under 126/169 BNSS and five people under 92/93/97 DP Act. During the crackdown, 25 POs were arrested/traced, who were absconding from the investigation/trial in the court. The police said in the press release, which was issued from the office of Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West District, that the operation was carried out “in a resolute pursuit of maintaining public safety and upholding the law”.

It said that the West District police initiated a comprehensive and unwavering campaign across all fronts to check crime and nuisance in the area. “A multifaceted approach, aiming to tackle street crime, organised crime, and to rein in mischief mongers, was followed, to boost the feeling of safety and security in the residents of the area,” said the officials.

