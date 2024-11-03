New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi deteriorated drastically as the air quality index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark on Sunday, two days after Diwali, pushing it into the hazardous category.

A thick layer of pollution blankets the city, and AQI readings reveal a critical situation for residents' health.

Delhi’s AQI surged from 327 to 447 within 12 hours on Saturday night. While most areas of the city reported very poor or hazardous air quality, regions like Anand Vihar recorded AQIs above 500 on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, the AQI levels across various locations in Delhi reflected a concerning trend. Anand Vihar recorded an extremely hazardous AQI of 532, while Alipur and Punjabi Bagh also faced hazardous conditions with levels of 318 and 381, respectively. Narela showed a slightly better but still concerning reading of 295, categorised as very poor.

Meanwhile, RK Puram and Bawana continued to experience hazardous air quality, with AQI levels of 329 and 382, respectively. This data highlights the significant air pollution challenges that the city is currently facing.

A Delhi resident, Ashim Basne, attributed a significant portion of the pollution to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. "If we only look at Delhi, vehicular and construction pollution are not the major contributors. It's the stubble burning from neighbouring states that, worsens our air," he said.

"Children are facing health issues, with coughing becoming common. But if stubble burning could be stopped, I don’t think Delhi residents would face this much trouble," he added.

Sanjay, another Delhi resident, expressed frustration while on his morning walk. "Pollution has caused throat irritation, this is the biggest problem. We check the AQI before deciding to go for a walk," he shared. "Though it’s not affecting our eyes yet, we feel it in our throats. The air seems slightly better in the afternoon sun, but stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana adds to our difficulties."

Residents are urging the government to take decisive steps, particularly regarding stubble burning, to curb pollution. Additionally, they are calling for a consistent clean-up effort for the Yamuna River, stressing that regular maintenance could improve conditions.

(IANS)