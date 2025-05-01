Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has announced a nationwide competition to design new digital clocks, which will be installed at railway stations across the country.

Railway has invited entries from the creative people. This competition aims to standardize the digital clocks used on platforms and stations and will be open to three categories of participants: professionals, college/university students, and school students.

One grand winner, whose design gets selected for use across Indian Railways, will receive a first prize of ₹5 lakh. Additionally, each of the three categories will have five consolation prizes of ₹50,000 each.

Participants must submit their designs online between May 1 and May 31.

According to Dilip Kumar, Executive Director (Information & Publicity), Railway Board, entries must be submitted in high resolution without any watermark or logo, along with a certificate of originality.

Participants are allowed to submit multiple designs, and each entry must be accompanied by a brief concept note explaining the theme and idea behind the design. It is essential that all submitted designs are original and do not violate any intellectual property rights or copyrights.

In the school category, students up to Class-XII are eligible and must upload a valid school ID card. The college category includes individuals currently enrolled in any recognized university or college. All others will fall under the professional category.