New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched the Electronic Personnel Licence (EPL) services for Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) on Wednesday, marking an important milestone in its digital transformation journey.

The Electronic Personnel Licence is a secure digital licence incorporating ICAO-aligned security features to ensure authenticity, prevent tampering, and enable real-time verification. It can be accessed through the eGCA mobile application.

The DGCA had initiated the roll-out of the EPL in February 2025, starting with Commercial Pilot's Licence (CPL) and Flight Radio Telephone Operator’s (Restricted) Licence (FRTOL). With the launch of the EPL services for ATPL, the DGCA further strengthens its commitment towards enhanced efficiency, transparency and improved service delivery for the aviation sector.

In his remarks on the occasion of the launch, Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed Kidwai highlighted that the EPL initiative is a key step towards strengthening India’s civil aviation regulatory ecosystem through secure, modern, and future-ready digital systems. He congratulated the DGCA teams and technology partners for their efforts in implementing this initiative and acknowledged the cooperation extended by the aviation industry and stakeholders in adopting the new system.

Digitalisation of pilot licenses

The DGCA earlier rolled out the Electronic Personnel Licence system for Commercial Pilot's Licences (CPL) and FRTOLs starting in February 2025, making India the second country to digitalise pilot licenses, following ICAO guidelines for enhanced security and efficiency, accessible via the eGCA mobile app for pilots and authorities. The initiative brings digital, tamper-proof access to pilot credentials, aligning with 'Digital India' and 'Ease of Doing Business'.

The introduction of EPL follows ICAO’s Amendment 178 to Annex 1 – Personnel Licensing, which encourages member states to adopt electronic licenses for improved security and efficiency. While major global aviation leaders are still in the process of implementing similar systems, India has successfully taken the lead in digital aviation solutions.