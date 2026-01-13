New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired the 13th Meeting of the Council of NITSER to discuss strategies to enhance efficiency and innovation and suggested the creation of an industry-led curriculum committee.

The meeting was preceded by the 3rd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

At the meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER), Pradhan reviewed presentations on elevating academic and research standards, enhancing governance efficiency and further boosting innovation and entrepreneurship at our NITs and IIESTs.

The Minister said that our curriculum must be aligned with national priorities. Our PhD programmes must be industry-centric, he added.

He also suggested creating an industry-led curriculum committee for developing curriculum based on new and emerging job roles and 21st century requirements.

The Minister stated that our premier technological institutions must also come under the accreditation framework.

He also said that NITs and IIESTs are poised to serve as vibrant hubs of applied education, research, innovation and future-ready workforce development. They will also make crucial contributions towards driving national progress and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat, he added.

At the 3rd Meeting of the Standing Committee of Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pradhan reviewed all 7 IISERs on their academic and research outputs and on their future plans.

He suggested more student-focused approaches for unleashing the full potential of our talented youth as well as for engaging in outcome-centric research for facilitating ease-of-living and societal advancement.

The Minister informed that the Standing Committee also brainstormed on the roadmap ahead for achieving academic and research excellence, enriching student experience, and enhancing the core mission of providing world-class scientific education and research.

Pradhan stated that IISERs are jewels in the crown of higher education in India. He expressed his confidence that each of our IISERs will establish a new culture of academic and research excellence, foster a new generation of scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs who will be equipped to address national and global scientific challenges and further enhance India’s knowledge prowess in the global arena.