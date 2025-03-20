Mumbai: Shiv Sena legislators on Thursday staged a silent protest in the Vidhan Bhavan demanding a CBI probe into the Disha Salian death case, saying that the former manager of the Bollywood star late Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice. "Disha's father has expressed suspicion on some people alleging that his daughter was murdered. This is a very serious matter and Disha's family should get justice," the Shiv Sena leaders demanded during the protest. "Disha Salian's father has approached the High Court. We say that Disha Salian should get justice.

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar's name is coming up. An inquiry should be conducted to see if anyone harassed or pressured the Salian family," said Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande. "No political colour has been given to this matter. Disha Salian's father went to court after not getting justice for five years," she added. She further said: "A person fell off the 14th floor, but still there was no injury on the body, not even on the head, so how can this happen? We need to think about this. Many questions have been raised and that needs to be investigated." "We have not accused anyone, but Disha Salian's family has expressed suspicion about some people. There must be some definite reasons behind that. There must be some previous background.

All we are saying is that the family should get justice. The case should be handed over to the CBI again and a fresh investigation should be conducted," she demanded. Shiv Sena legislators demanded that former mayor Kishori Pednekar should also be investigated on whose instructions the "pressure was exerted" on the young woman's father, why as per the father's claim they were given false information and whether they were kept under surveillance. "Disha's father has alleged in the petition that the police are not working to complete the investigation but to save someone and suppress the truth. A proper forensic investigation was not conducted, and an attempt was made to suppress the truth by hastily declaring the case a suicide.

Not only this, the post-mortem report was also faked and medical evidence was destroyed, all these allegations have been recorded in this petition. If this is true, this is a very serious matter. A big question mark has been raised on the role of the police. Of course, there must be pressure from a person of equal stature for this, otherwise no one would dare to do such a thing," claimed Kayande.

(IANS)